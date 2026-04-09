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Amazon launches Counterfeit Crime Unit in India

The unit will focus on proactively detecting and removing counterfeit listings, safeguarding intellectual property, and enabling coordinated enforcement action against bad actors
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 09:57 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 09:57 IST
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