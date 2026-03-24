Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Amazon says AWS' Bahrain region 'disrupted' following drone activity

Amazon said at the time that the Bahrain region was impacted by a ​drone strike in close proximity to one of its facilities.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 08:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 March 2026, 08:59 IST
Business NewsAmazonMiddle EastBahrain

Follow us on :

Follow Us