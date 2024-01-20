Amazon served notice for selling 'Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad'

Bengaluru, DHNS: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has sent a notice to Amazon Seller Services for selling sweets on its website under the name ‘Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad.’ Terming the listing as misleading, the CCPA has given Amazon seven days to furnish a response, failing which the watchdog will initiate necessary action against the e-commerce platform under the provision of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.