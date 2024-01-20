Amazon served notice for selling 'Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad'

Bengaluru, DHNS: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has sent a notice to Amazon Seller Services for selling sweets on its website under the name ‘Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad.’ Terming the listing as misleading, the CCPA has given Amazon seven days to furnish a response, failing which the watchdog will initiate necessary action against the e-commerce platform under the provision of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.
The notice was sent after the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) alleged that Amazon is engaging in deceptive trade practices by selling four types of ladoos and pethas that could be assumed as offerings from the soon to be inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
“Enabling the sale of food products online that make false representations misleads consumers regarding the genuine characteristics of the product. Such practice falsely influences consumers to make purchase decisions they might not have otherwise taken, had the accurate attributes of the product been mentioned,” a statement from the government said.