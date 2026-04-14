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Amazon signs $11.57 billion deal for satellite firm Globalstar to challenge Musk's Starlink

Tech companies ⁠are pouring in billions of dollars to capture the lucrative market for satellite-based connectivity, ‌but it will be a tall order ​to match Starlink's 10,000-unit-strong network.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 15:48 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 15:48 IST
Elon MuskBusiness NewsAmazon

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