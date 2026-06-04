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Amazon to deploy 1 lakh e-delivery vans across global operations by 2030, expand India fleet

Amazon, which started rolling out its electric delivery vans in the summer of 2022, has deployed more than 50,000 electric delivery vans globally by the end of 2025.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 10:44 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 10:44 IST
AmazonElectric VehicleE-Commercebusinessdeliverycompanies

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