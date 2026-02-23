<p>Ecommerce giant Amazon on Monday officially opened its second-largest office in Asia in Bengaluru, which can house 7,000 employees across businesses.</p>.<p>Industries Minister MB Patil, who inaugurated Amazon’s new corporate main office spread across 11 lakh square feet (1.1 million sq feet), a 12-storey campus, near Yelahanka, said large-scale campuses like Amazon’s new campus create high-quality jobs, strengthen the local ecosystem, and support India’s digital economy.</p>.Women run, reflect and reconnect at ‘Running into Art’ event in Bengaluru.<p>He also said that Karnataka has an annual per capita income of over Rs 3.80 lakh, ranking highest in the country. The state also stands second in annual GST contributions to the national exchequer, contributing Rs 1.6 lakh crore. “Bengaluru has climbed to the 21st position globally in the Global Innovation Index and is the only Indian city to feature among the top-30 in the Tech-Cities Index. Last year, the city recorded 14.6 million square feet of industrial leasing, the highest in the country,” he said at the event.</p>.<p>Located on a five-acre site, the campus brings teams from technology, ecommerce, operations, payments, seller service and leadership functions. This is Amazon’s 10th corporate office in the state. The ecommerce major established its presence in Bengaluru over 20 years ago, and the city continues to be a critical part of Amazon’s India strategy. </p>.<p>Its Hyderabad office is the biggest in Asia. The company has already invested over $40 billion in India and has committed to invest an additional $35 billion in the country <br />by 2030.</p>.<p>Speaking at the inauguration, David Zapolsky, Senior Vice-President, Chief Global Affairs and Legal Officer, Amazon, said the pace of innovation in India, the speed of technology adoption and the ambition around AI, is unmatched by any other country in the world.</p>.<p>“There’s a growth orientation here that is unmistakable, bold, forward-looking and optimistic, and that energy is one of the reasons that India is such an important market for Amazon,” he said, adding that they know Indian customers are digitally-savvy, local-first and quick to embrace new technologies. The level of AI experimentation and awareness here that I’ve seen across startups and enterprises is really remarkable. That constant push from customers, sellers, enterprises, and developers raises our bar, asking us to innovate faster. Talent here is extraordinary. Teams based in India are not only building for India, but they’re building for customers around the world,” he added.</p>.<p>Beyond corporate offices, Amazon operates seven fulfilment centres, three sort centres, over 130 last-mile delivery stations, and a network of micro-FCs for Amazon Now across Bengaluru. Additionally, over 80,000 sellers from Karnataka are already selling on Amazon India.</p>.<p>Samir Kumar, Country Manager, Amazon India, said, “India continues to be a long-term priority for Amazon, and Bengaluru has played a central role in our journey here.”</p>