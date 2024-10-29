Home
Ambani's Jio Payment Solutions gets RBI nod to operate as online payment aggregator

Jio Financial was spun out of the Ambani-led Reliance Group last year.
Reuters
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 10:26 IST

Published 29 October 2024, 10:26 IST
