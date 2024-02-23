Amid Paytm Payments Bank crisis, Google announces expansion of Soundpods across India

New Delhi: Fintech firm Google Pay Thursday announced the expansion of soundpods for merchants across India to be executed over the next few months.

The company introduced Soundpods last year in India on a limited pilot scale. Like Paytm's soundbox, Google Pay (GPay) soundpod is an audio notification service provided through a speaker device that alerts merchants after QR code payments.

"Last year, we introduced our SoundPod product in a limited pilot - an audio device that helps merchants track QR code payments with audio alerts when a payment is received. Participating merchants have shared positive feedback, noting it reduces checkout time. We're pleased to announce SoundPods will be available for small merchants across India over the coming months," Ambarish Lenge, Google Pay vice president for product, said in a blog post.

The development comes at a time when RBI has ordered Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) to stop accepting any money after March 15 for transactions.