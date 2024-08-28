Home
Amitabh Bachchan's family office acquires small stake in IPO-bound Swiggy: Report

NDTV reported that this development would increase competition in the industry as Swiggy directly competes with Zomato and Zepto.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 28 August 2024, 09:42 IST

Amitabh Bachchan's family office has bought a small stake in Swiggy by purchasing shares from the food delivery app's employees and early investors, Economic Times reported.

The Bachchans made the investment at a time when Swiggy is targeting a valuation of around $15 billion for its upcoming stock market offering to raise $1-1.2 billion, according to Reuters.

Published 28 August 2024, 09:42 IST
