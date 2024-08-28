Amitabh Bachchan's family office acquires small stake in IPO-bound Swiggy: Report

Amitabh Bachchan's family office has bought a small stake in Swiggy by purchasing shares from the food delivery app's employees and early investors, Economic Times reported.

NDTV reported that this development would increase competition in the industry as Swiggy directly competes with Zomato and Zepto.

The Bachchans made the investment at a time when Swiggy is targeting a valuation of around $15 billion for its upcoming stock market offering to raise $1-1.2 billion, according to Reuters.