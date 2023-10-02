Amitabh Bachchan's Flipkart advert lands in soup with mobile retailers. Here's why

"Our purpose in addressing you is to express our deep concern and disappointment regarding the recent wave of derogatory advertisements that have been proliferating across various online platforms, social media, and print media. These advertisements have been influencing the buying behaviour of customers through false and misleading statements, such as the one promoted by Flipkart with the endorsement of the mega star, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, stating, 'yeh Dukan per nahin milne wala' (This will not be found in stores)," AIMRA said in its letter to smartphone brands.

Flipkart has not responded to the emails sent to them. It has also made the said advertisement private on Youtube.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has written to Amitabh Bachchan condemning his association with the endorsement.

“We are highly disheartened to witness your recent advertisement for Flipkart, where you claimed that deals and offers are not available at shopkeepers, thereby misleading and influencing customers…,” CAIT said.

As per market experts, e-commerce platforms, in a bid to increase revenues, often undertake deep discounting of products, especially smartphones, undercutting retail competition to offer deals that are hard to ignore by consumers.

Deep discounting has, for quite a long time, been a bone of contention between e-commerce platforms and offline retailers.

The Union government is reportedly working drafting an e-commerce policy which will address the issue of deep discounting.