Anthropic bags $30 billion in fresh funding, valuation jumps to $380 billion

The AI startup's run-rate revenue is $14 billion. The number of customers spending over $100,000 annually on Claude has grown 7x in the past year.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 13:39 IST
Published 13 February 2026, 13:39 IST
