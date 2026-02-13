<p>Bengaluru: AI company Anthropic has raised $30 billion in a funding round at a $380 billion post-money valuation. The company's valuation has doubled in just five months. In September last year, it raised $13 billion and was valued at $183 billion.</p><p>The recent round was co-led by D. E. Shaw Ventures, Dragoneer, Founders Fund, ICONIQ, and MGX. The investment will fuel frontier research, product development, and infrastructure expansions.</p><p>The company said the investment will help deepen its research, continue to innovate in products, and ensure it has the resources to power infrastructure expansion.</p><p>Anthropic launched its newest model—Opus 4.6 — last week, which can power agents that manage entire categories of real-world work, generating documents and spreadsheets. Recently, the company released open-source plugins for Claude Cowork, leading to a massive sell-off in IT stocks.</p><p>The company's rival OpenAI has the largest tech fundraising round so far. In March last year, it closed a $41 billion round - this includes a $30 billion contribution from SoftBank. OpenAI recently launched a new Codex model- GPT-5.3-Codex.</p><p>AI startups have been receiving significant funding from venture capitalists as fund houses are betting on the latest AI tools and features.</p>.Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 13 per cent year-on-year in January: SIAM.<p>“Whether it is entrepreneurs, startups, or the world’s largest enterprises, the message from our customers is the same: Claude is increasingly becoming critical to how businesses work,” said Krishna Rao, Anthropic’s Chief Financial Officer. “This fundraising reflects the incredible demand we are seeing from these customers, and we will use this investment to continue building the enterprise-grade products and models they have come to depend on," he added.</p><p>The AI startup's run-rate revenue is $14 billion. The number of customers spending over $100,000 annually on Claude has grown 7x in the past year. "Two years ago, a dozen customers spent over $1 million with us on an annualised basis. Today, that number exceeds 500. Eight of the Fortune 10 are now Claude customers," the company said.</p><p>In January alone, the AI startup launched more than 30 products and features, including Cowork, which includes 11 open-source plugins. It also expanded its reach into healthcare and life sciences.</p><p>“Since our initial investment in 2025, Anthropic’s focus on agentic coding and enterprise-grade AI systems has accelerated its progress toward large-scale adoption,” said Philippe Laffont, Founder and Portfolio Manager of Coatue. “The team’s ability to rapidly scale its offerings further positions Anthropic as a leader in a highly competitive AI market," he added.</p>