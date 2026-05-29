Anthropic raises $65 billion, valuation nears trillion-dollar

<p>Bengaluru: AI firm <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anthropic">Anthropic </a>has raised $65 billion in Series H funding, valuing the company at $965 billion. The funding round was led by Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks, and Sequoia Capital. The company has overtaken rival OpenAI to become the world's most valuable <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">AI startup</a>.<br><br>The latest funding is expected to advance the company's safety and interpretability research, expand compute to meet growing demand for Claude, and scale the products and partnerships.<br><br>In February, the company raised $30 billion in Series G funding at a $380 billion post-money valuation.</p>.Anthropic’s CEO says it could grow by 80 times this year.<p><br>Global enterprises across industries are deploying Claude in their core operations. "Since our Series G in February, adoption has continued to grow across global enterprise customers, and our run-rate revenue crossed $47 billion earlier this month," the AI firm said.<br><br>“Claude is increasingly indispensable to our growing global community of customers, and we work tirelessly to make tools like Claude Code and Cowork more helpful, more powerful, and more adaptable to their needs,” said Krishna Rao, Chief Financial Officer of Anthropic. “This funding will help us serve the historic demand we are experiencing, stay at the research frontier, and bring Claude to more of the places where work happens," Rao added.<br><br>Significant investors in this round include AMP PBC, Baillie Gifford, Blackstone, Brookfield, DE Shaw Ventures, DST Global, Fidelity Management & Research Company, General Catalyst and Insight Partners, among others. It also includes $15 billion of previously committed investments from hyperscalers, including $5 billion from Amazon.<br><br>Hemant Taneja, CEO at General Catalyst, said, "We are quadrupling down on Anthropic. This is the largest single investment in General Catalyst history. We first invested four rounds ago (March '25 at $61.5 billion) because of the tech and the soul. It's been a privilege to watch Anthropic grow into one of the world's most important companies."</p>.Anthropic's Mythos: 'First AI that crossed the line'.<p><br><br>The company has also significantly expanded its compute capacity in recent weeks. It signed agreements with Amazon for up to five gigawatts of new capacity, with Google and Broadcom for five gigawatts of next-generation TPU capacity, and with SpaceX for access to GPU capacity in Colossus 1 and Colossus 2.<br><br>Also, Anthropic upgraded Claude Opus to a new version- Claude Opus 4.8. Users on claude.ai now have control over the amount of effort Claude puts into a task. Claude Code has a new 'dynamic workflows' feature that allows it to tackle very large-scale problems. And fast mode for Opus 4.8—where the model can work at 2.5× the speed—is now three times cheaper than it was for previous models, the company added.</p>