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Anthropic raises $65 billion, valuation nears trillion-dollar

The latest funding is expected to advance the company's safety and interpretability research, expand compute to meet growing demand for Claude, and scale the products and partnerships.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 11:16 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 11:16 IST
Business NewsArtificial IntelligenceAnthropic

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