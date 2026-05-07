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Anthropic’s CEO says it could grow by 80 times this year

To obtain more computing power, Anthropic has signed a series of deals with industry giants.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 10:31 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 10:31 IST
Business NewsArtificial IntelligenceAnthropic

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