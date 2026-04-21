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Apple names insider John Ternus as CEO, Tim Cook to become executive chairman

Ternus, who joined Apple in 2001, ‌has played a key ​role in reigniting sales of products such as Apple's Mac computers, which have gained market share in recent years.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 00:24 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 00:24 IST
World newsBusiness NewsTim CookApple

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