Apple plans to increase domestic component manufacturing in India: Report

Apple plans on scaling up its domestic component manufacturing in India. They shared details of the same during a meet with top finance ministry officials, Moneycontrol reported citing a senior government official in the know.
"There was a meeting in July in which Apple made a presentation. They wanted the government to know of its plans. Apple is interested in increasing its domestic component base, and is actively looking at it. The meeting focused on better understanding of supply chain and greater indigenisation. The overall growth of the smartphone manufacturing industry was also reviewed," the officer told the publication.
He added that the government is not receptive to the idea of tax incentives.
Last month, the senior Apple leadership met top officials from the Finance Ministry and gave a presentation on the current manufacturing, exports, supply chain as well as the company's participation in the nation's electronics sector.
"Apple wants to indigenise faster. They are eager to increase the domestic component manufacturing base in India and are actively looking at it", the official told the publication, even as the meeting came at a time when the company is looking at India as a key manufacturing hub in order to diversify the manufacturing abilities beyond China.
Apple already makes nearly 7 per cent of its iPhones in India by expanding partners. The company started manufacturing iPhones in the nation in 2017. Apple has, since then, worked with suppliers to put together iPhone models as well as to produce an increasing number of components.
On April 18, Apple also opened its first Indian store in Mumbai followed by another in the nation's capital two days later.