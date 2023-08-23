Apple plans to increase domestic component manufacturing in India: Report

"There was a meeting in July in which Apple made a presentation. They wanted the government to know of its plans. Apple is interested in increasing its domestic component base, and is actively looking at it. The meeting focused on better understanding of supply chain and greater indigenisation. The overall growth of the smartphone manufacturing industry was also reviewed," the officer told the publication.

He added that the government is not receptive to the idea of tax incentives.

Last month, the senior Apple leadership met top officials from the Finance Ministry and gave a presentation on the current manufacturing, exports, supply chain as well as the company's participation in the nation's electronics sector.

"Apple wants to indigenise faster. They are eager to increase the domestic component manufacturing base in India and are actively looking at it", the official told the publication, even as the meeting came at a time when the company is looking at India as a key manufacturing hub in order to diversify the manufacturing abilities beyond China.