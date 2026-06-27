Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Apple seeks approval to buy chips from blacklisted Chinese company: Report

U.S. companies cannot ship goods, software and technology to companies on the list without a license, which is likely to be denied.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 04:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 June 2026, 04:12 IST
Business NewsApple

Follow us on :

Follow Us