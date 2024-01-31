Apple set for modest iPhone sales growth, China worries remain

Apple iPhone sales likely rose 3 per cent in the key holiday period, the best growth in five quarters, but analysts expect a tough year for the company in China, where it faces regulatory headwinds and resurgent competition from Huawei.

Wall Street expects the company's latest flagship iPhone 15 to face stiff competition from Samsung's new Galaxy S24 packed with generative artificial intelligence features and a Huawei phone powered by a China-made chip.

Generative AI could become central to deciding who grabs the crown of the world's biggest company this year.

Microsoft edged ahead of Apple in the past few trading sessions with a $3 trillion valuation, and analysts expect it to cement that lead soon as it sells more AI-packed products.

While Apple shares climbed nearly 50 per cent last year, they were still the smallest gainer among the so-called Magnificent Seven stocks.

Apple has been facing some headwinds in China, with the country's property sector grappling with problems, while officials in China have signaled that iPhones are out of favor in government offices.