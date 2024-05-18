Apple set to release slimmer iPhone in 2025: Reports

Apple is developing a slimmer version of the iPhone that is likely to be launched by 2025, the Information reported on Friday, citing three people with knowledge of the project.

The potential thinner version is likely to be priced higher than Apple's iPhone Pro Max, and is expected to be launched with the iPhone 17 in September 2025, the report said.

The Cupertino, California-based company is still testing different designs for the device, code-named D23, that could have Apple's latest-generation processor, likely called A19, the report added.