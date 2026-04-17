<p>Beijing: Apple's iPhone shipments surged 20% in China in the first quarter, for the strongest growth among major vendors, despite an overall decline as rising prices of memory chips boosted costs, data from Counterpoint Research showed.</p><p>Overall smartphone shipments dropped 4% in the world's largest smartphone market in the period from January to March, hit by supply chain disruptions and the soaring chip prices.</p>.Vivo, Samsung, Apple continue strong growth in India: IDC.<p>But China's two largest smartphone vendors, telecoms giant Huawei and Apple, bucked the trend, reporting growth of 2% and 20% respectively.</p><p>"As most rivals raise prices, Apple stands out for value, with Chinese consumers knowing its products last at least three years," Ivan Lam, senior analyst at Counterpoint Research.</p>.US gets 1 in 3 imported smartphones from India as country's share surge to nearly 36%.<p>Huawei's shipments were lifted by strong demand across both its high-end and budget ranges, including the Enjoy 90 series, giving it a 20% market share in the quarter, Lam said.</p><p>Huawei retained the top spot, followed by Apple with a share of 19%.</p><p>Smartphone vendors in China have raised prices for budget handsets to protect margins in the battle with elevated memory chip costs.</p><p>Xiaomi slipped to sixth place with a plunge of 35% in shipments. Lam attributed the sharp decline to a high base effect, after Xiaomi benefited from aggressive price cuts and government subsidies in the corresponding period last year.</p><p>Shipments by Oppo and Honor also fell 5% and 3% respectively, though Vivo saw a rise of 2%, buoyed by strong sales during the Lunar New Year holiday.</p><p>Lam expected more headwinds for the market in the second quarter, particularly as Chinese brands look to raise prices further.</p><p>"However, we expect Apple and Huawei to fare relatively better, with Huawei potentially seeing further shipment growth driven by solid demand for its lower-end devices," Lam said. </p>