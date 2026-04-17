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Apple's iPhone shipments in China surge 20% in Q1, data shows

China's two largest smartphone vendors, telecoms giant Huawei and Apple, bucked the trend, reporting growth ​of 2% and 20% ⁠respectively.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 08:22 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 07:46 IST
ChinaAppleiPhone

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