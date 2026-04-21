Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Apple's new CEO is a product perfectionist taking on the AI age

Ternus' focus on the product makes him a steward of Apple tradition at a ‌time when the Cupertino-based tech giant has lost its ​perch as the world's most valuable company to Nvidia.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 06:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 April 2026, 06:01 IST
Business NewsTechnologyAppleArtificial Intelligencecompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us