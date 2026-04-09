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Arm CEO Rene Haas in line to lead much of parent SoftBank's international business: Report

Haas's appointment aims to push forward SoftBank's AI chip strategy, Project Izanagi, launched to compete with rivals such as US-based chipmaker Nvidia.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 08:59 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 08:59 IST

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