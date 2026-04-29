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AstraZeneca posts profit beat, backs 2026 outlook on strong cancer drug sales

Q1 oncology sales up 16%, rare disease ​unit sales up 15. Company maintains 2026 and long-term outlook
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 08:20 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 08:20 IST
CancerAstraZenecaAnti-cancer drugs

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