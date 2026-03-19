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Atanu Chakraborty was asked to reconsider resignation, change language in letter: HDFC Bank CEO

Stressing that there are no issues at the bank, its management exuded confidence that it will be able to recoup the hit to its reputation in due course.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 14:20 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 14:20 IST
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