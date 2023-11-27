Audi India to hike prices by up to 2% from January 2024

"Due to rising supply-chain-related input and operational costs, we have effected a price correction across our model range, maintaining the brand's premium price positioning," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement.

He further said, "the price correction aims to ensure sustainable growth for Audi India and our dealer partners, and we will ensure that the price hike's impact is as minimal as possible for customers."

Audi India sells a range of vehicles from Q3 SUV to sports car RSQ8 priced between Rs 42.77 lakh and Rs 2.22 crore.