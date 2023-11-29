JOIN US
business companies

Austria's Signa to launch self-administrated insolvency proceedings

The group, controlled by an Austrian magnate but whose business is anchored in Germany, has been hit by a European property crash triggered by the steepest rise in borrowing costs in the euro's 25-year history.
Last Updated 29 November 2023, 11:02 IST

Vienna: The management of Signa Holding GmbH will apply to launch self-administrated insolvency proceedings with a Vienna court on Wednesday, the Austrian property group said in a statement.

The company will also apply for the adoption of a reorganisation plan, the statement said.

"The aim is the orderly continuation of business operations within the framework of self-administration and the sustainable restructuring of the company," it added.

(Published 29 November 2023, 11:02 IST)
