<p>A Bengaluru-based mobility startup -- Automoto -- which primarily targets customer-first innovation, launched Inspekt AI, an AI-powered, buyer-centric vehicle inspection platform designed to bring transparency, trust, and intelligence to India’s rapidly growing used-car ecosystem. </p><p>India’s used-car market, valued at over $36 billion and projected to exceed $70–100 billion in the coming years, now outsells new cars and is expanding at well over double-digit CAGR. </p><p>Yet, despite this momentum, buyers continue to face significant trust gaps ranging from incomplete vehicle history to unclear mechanical condition and inconsistent inspection standards. </p><p>While large players like Spinny and Cars24 have streamlined seller operations, the buyer’s side of the transaction remains underserved. Inspekt AI was built specifically to solve this. </p><p><strong>Salient features</strong></p><p>A new standard for buyer protection Inspekt AI combines AI-assisted diagnostics with expert inspections to provide buyers with unbiased, platform-agnostic vehicle assessments, regardless of where they are purchasing marketplaces, dealers, or individual sellers. </p><p>Key capabilities include: </p><p>• AI-augmented damage and anomaly detection </p><p>• Deep mechanical &amp; structural health reports </p><p>• Easy-to-understand risk summaries and purchase recommendations </p><p>• Completely independent, non-inventory model ensuring zero conflict of interest</p><p>“From day one, Automoto was built to eliminate customer compromise,” said Sreeraj PV, Founder &amp; CEO of Automoto. </p><p>“With Inspekt AI, we’re bringing a neutral, AI-backed trust layer to the buyer something the market has needed for years. Our goal is simple -- empower buyers with clarity, confidence, and control.” </p><p>Inspekt AI is now live for bookings in Bengaluru, with plans to expand to major metros in the coming quarters. </p><p>Automoto is also exploring partnerships with banks, NBFCs, insurers, and mobility platforms to integrate Inspekt AI as part of an underwriting and risk-assessment layer. </p>