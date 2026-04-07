<p>Bengaluru: Avantel Limited has received a purchase order valued at Rs 11.59 crore from NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) for the supply, installation, and commissioning of MSS Terminals. The order is scheduled to be executed by October 2026.</p><p>NSIL is the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) under the Department of Space. It is responsible for commercialising space products and services, including launch services, satellite services, and the transfer of space technologies to industry.</p>.Hindustan Aeronautics Limited inks SSLV tech transfer agreement with ISRO, IN-SPACe, NSIL.<p>This order further strengthens Avantel’s contribution to the country's growing space ecosystem, particularly in the domain of satellite communication infrastructure, the company said.</p><p>Founded by Vidyasagar Abburi, Avantel has been at the forefront of strategic communication solutions for over three decades. </p><p>Specialising in advanced communication products, radar systems, and network management software, Avantel’s expertise spans satellite communications (SATCOM), radar subsystems, Software-Defined Radios (SDRs), and defence electronics. </p>