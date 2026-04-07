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Avantel Limited bags Rs 11.59 crore purchase order from NewSpace India

Founded by Vidyasagar Abburi, Avantel has been at the forefront of strategic communication solutions for over three decades.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 10:55 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 10:55 IST
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