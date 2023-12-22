Awfis Space Solutions files IPO papers with Sebi

New Delhi: Flexible workspace solutions company Awfis Space Solutions Ltd has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to garner funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 160 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 1 crore equity shares, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi on Friday.

Those selling shares in the OFS are promoter -- Peak XV Partners Investments V (formerly known as SCI Investments) -- and existing shareholders -- Bisque Ltd and Link Investment Trust.