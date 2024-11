Axis AMC, Axis MF Trustee pay Rs 16.57 lakh to settle case with Sebi

The SCN was issued to Applicant 1 (Axis AMC) as it has incurred the excess expenses of the mutual fund scheme, thereby allegedly violating the Sebi rules, whereas Axis Mutual Fund Trustee (applicant 2) by not ensuring the compliance of Applicant 1 with the Mutual Fund regulations, Sebi said in the order.