AxisCades Aerospace to invest Rs 6,000 crore to set up integrated manufacturing hub in Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based aerospace and defence company AxisCades Aerospace Infrastructure Private Limited is set to invest Rs 6,000 crore in Karnataka in three phases to set up an integrated hub for manufacturing, testing, and maintenance in aerospace, defence, semiconductor, and Artificial Intelligence innovation sectors.</p><p>According to Industries Minister M B Patil, the company's senior executives held a detailed discussion with the government on Wednesday and shared their plans. The company has sought 200 acres land from the government near its existing facility at Devanahalli in Bengaluru.</p><p>"The company also plans to set up a domestic research and development centre under global partnerships. The company will invest a total of Rs 6,000 crore in phases. The project is expected to generate 20,000 direct and 54,000 indirect jobs in the state. AxisCades also intends to develop aerospace and defence infrastructure, including missile sub systems, radar and sensor systems, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities for fighter aircraft," Patil said.</p><p>In the first phase, the company will invest Rs 1,290 crore, followed by Rs 2,898 crore in the second phase and Rs 1,512 crore in the third phase, he said.</p><p>The company has also expressed its intention to build a 1.8-km-long runway. In response, the minister suggested that airports at Hassan, Vijayapura, and Shivamogga could also be considered, if required. However, company representatives stated that the proposed facility should preferably be located close to their existing Devanahalli unit. Subsequently, the minister directed officials to identify suitable land where runway construction would also be feasible.</p><p>Principal Secretary of the Commerce and Industries Department N Selvakumar, Industries Commissioner Khushboo Goyal, Infrastructure Department Secretary Vishal, Technical Advisor to the Minister Aravind Galagali, AxisCades Managing Director Sharadhi Chandra Babu, Director Suresh Kumar, General Manager (Projects) N. K. Satish Kumar, and senior officials attended the meeting.</p>