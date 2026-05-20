Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

AxisCades Aerospace to invest Rs 6,000 crore to set up integrated manufacturing hub in Karnataka

It aims to create 20,000 direct and 54,000 indirect jobs
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 12:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 May 2026, 12:32 IST
Business NewsKarnatakaaerospace

Follow us on :

Follow Us