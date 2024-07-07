Bandhan Bank appoints Ratan Kumar Kesh as interim MD and CEO

"We would like to inform that pursuant to the approval of the RBI and on the basis of the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the board of the bank, at its meeting held today has approved the appointment of Ratan Kumar Kesh ED & Chief Operating Officer, as interim MD & CEO , with effect from July 10," it said, Kesh's appointment as Interim MD & CEO is subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the bank, it added.