'Baseless': Adani Group vows to take legal recourse after US bribery indictment

Billionaire Gautam Adani has been charged by US prosecutors for allegedly being part of a scheme to pay over $250 million (about Rs 2,100 crore) bribe to Indian officials in exchange of favourable terms for solar power contracts. An arrest warrant has also been issued against the tycoon and his nephew Sagar.