BAT to sell up to 3.5% stake in ITC via block trade

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds of the block trade to buy back BAT shares over a period ending December 2025, starting with £700 million in 2024. It will also continue to allocate operating cashflow to fund investment in its transformation and to further deleverage.

"I am confident that ITC, under the stewardship of its current management, will continue to create further value for its shareholders. We look forward to remaining important shareholders in ITC as it continues its journey of growth," BAT Chief Executive Tadeu Marroco said.

He further said, "With this transaction BAT can accelerate the start of a sustainable buyback, while enabling us to continue to deleverage towards a new target range of 2-2.5x adjusted net debt/adjusted EBITDA.' 'ITC is a valued associate of BAT in an attractive market with long-term growth potential where BAT benefits from exposure to the world's most populous market," the company said.

As one of India's leading FMCG enterprises, ITC has delivered significant value for its shareholders and BAT continues to be fully supportive of ITC's management team, performance and strategy, the statement by BAT said.