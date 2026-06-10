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Bengaluru-based company Exponent Energy raises Rs 200 crore

The startup is building the rapid-charging backbone for the country's commercial EV transition.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 14:09 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 14:09 IST
Business NewsBengaluruEVcompanies

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