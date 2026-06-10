Bengaluru-based company Exponent Energy raises Rs 200 crore

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based energy company Exponent Energy has raised Rs 200 crore ($21.1 million) in a round co-led by 360 ONE Asset and TDK Ventures. The round marks 360 ONE Asset's maiden investment in the EV sector. The startup is building the rapid-charging backbone for the country's commercial EV transition.</p><p>The round also marks Hitachi Ventures’ first investment in the energy sector in India. TDK Ventures, an existing backer, increased its stake through a follow-on investment. The round also saw participation from all of Exponent’s existing investors, including Eight Roads Ventures, Lightspeed, 3one4 Capital, and AdvantEdge VC. YourNest, Exponent’s first institutional backer, invested $4 million through its Continuum Fund.</p>.'Nothing short of transformational': US Senators, business leaders greet Modi on India's longest-serving elected PM milestone.<p>The fresh capital will accelerate Exponent’s expansion into new cities and new vehicle categories and deepen investment in R&D. With this raise, the six-year-old company has now raised $65.7 million in total since inception.</p><p>Sumit Jain, Head, Venture Growth Investments, 360 ONE Asset, said, “Exponent is solving the hard problems in commercial EV adoption - the balance between cost, practicality and ability for operators to access the incredible TCO advantage offered by the EV paradigm — all through its full-stack ultra fast-charging platform that spans both battery and a purpose-built charging ecosystem."</p>.Let your stars choose your sights!.<p>Arun Vinayak, Founder & CEO, Exponent Energy, said, "We pioneered rapid charging globally and remain the leader globally in energy technology for commercial vehicles. Millions of charging sessions and three-plus years of field performance later, we have proven this isn't a lab concept - it's a road reality, at price points and reliability that matter."</p><p>This funding comes at a defining moment. The first five years were about building the core technology and proving that rapid charging works reliably. Exponent 2.0 is about leveraging that foundation to build a category-defining energy company for electric mobility. With this capital, we are well-positioned to expand our footprint, enter new segments, and accelerate the transition to commercial EVs across India, he added.</p>