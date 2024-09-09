Bengaluru-based e-scooter maker Ather files for Rs 3,100 crore IPO

Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s electric scooter maker Ather Energy has iled a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday to raise Rs 3,100 crore through a fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.2 crore equity shares.

According to the document, the funds will go towards part funding the Rs 1,122.7-crore first phase of a new plant being constructed at Aurangabad Industrial City, repaying debt of Rs 300 crore, research and development investment of Rs 750 crore and marketing costs of Rs 300 crore.

The company expects the new plant with an annual installed capacity for making 5 lakh electric two wheelers to commence production in May 2026, in a phased manner and go steam by March 2027. On completion of the two phases the plant will have a capacity to make 10 lakh vehicles annually.