Bengaluru-based Immuneel Therapeutics bags over Rs 100 crore Series B funding

<p>Bengaluru: Integrated cell and gene therapy platform, Immuneel Therapeutics, has closed a Rs 100 crore Series B financing. The round saw participation from new investors, including Singularity AMC, Rainmatter by Zerodha, and several High-Net-Worth Individuals, alongside support from existing investors, including Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Eight Roads Ventures, and F-Prime Capital.</p><p>The financing will directly fund key strategic priorities: scaling Immuneel's GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) manufacturing capacity, advancing its next-generation deep-tech cell and gene therapy pipeline toward clinical milestones, supporting the commercialisation of Qartemi, and accelerating international market entry across Asia Pacific and West Asia.</p><p>Founded and backed by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the company commercially launched Qartemi - the country's first approved CAR-T therapy - and is now advancing a next-generation pipeline through homegrown scientific excellence, GMP-grade manufacturing, and strategic global co-development partnerships.</p><p>Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said, "This company was founded with the belief that advanced cell therapies should not remain confined to a small segment of patients or a handful of geographies. This fundraise strengthens our ability to build a globally competitive CAR-T platform from India, combining deep science, scalable manufacturing and significantly improved affordability. We believe India can play a meaningful role in shaping the future of cell and gene therapy for the world."</p><p>Amit Mookim, Chief Executive Officer of Immuneel Therapeutics, said, "Qartemi’s commercialisation proved we can deliver world-class CAR-T outcomes at a fraction of Western costs. This Series B financing accelerates what comes next: a bold international expansion and a next-generation pipeline that will redefine how cell therapies reach patients globally. We are not just building a company—we are building a new global standard of care, from India."</p><p>Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO at Zerodha and Rainmatter, said, "We're living a moment where biotech innovations are genuinely changing what's possible, and we're excited to support Immuneel, who are bringing Cell and gene therapies, including CAR-T, to Indian patients with a focus on outcomes and accessibility. We believe in supporting innovations that create deep, long-term societal impact."</p>