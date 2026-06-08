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Bengaluru-based Immuneel Therapeutics bags over Rs 100 crore Series B funding

The round saw participation from new investors, including Singularity AMC, Rainmatter by Zerodha, and several High-Net-Worth Individuals.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 17:12 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 17:12 IST
Business NewsBengaluruKarnataka

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