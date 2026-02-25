<p>Bengaluru: German aviation and aerospace component manufacturer MD Aircraft GmbH on Wednesday announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LoI) with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india/2">Bengaluru</a>-headquartered diversified consulting firm Makmor, for the purchase of 10 MDA1 eViator aircraft.</p><p>The agreement marks one of the first structured fleet commitments for the MDA1 eViator — a 9-passenger, all-electric eCSTOL (electric Short Takeoff and Landing) aircraft designed to operate from shorter regional airstrips, while delivering significantly lower operating costs and near-zero emissions.</p><p>With hundreds of underutilised airstrips and growing Tier-2 and 3 connectivity demand, India presents a compelling case for electric regional aircraft. Short takeoff and landing performance enables operations from constrained runways, opening routes currently uneconomical for conventional turboprops. </p>.L&T Onshore gets 'large order' from Petronet LNG .<p>Accordingly, the pact between the two companies aims to position the country as a potential early growth market for zero-emission regional air mobility.</p><p>Initial flight tests for the aircraft are targeted for 2028, with certification and entry into service planned for 2030.</p><p>“The LoI reflects increasing global confidence in practical, certifiable electric regional aircraft. We see strong alignment between India’s regional connectivity goals and the MDA1’s operating economics and sustainability profile,” Gregor Miller, CEO of MD Aircraft GmbH, said.</p><p>“India’s next aviation leap will not be incremental — it will be transformational. Electric regional aircraft offer a real opportunity to reduce operating costs while dramatically cutting emissions,” said Makmor Founder Ravi Andrews.</p>