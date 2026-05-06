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Bengaluru-based property developer Brigade Enterprises net profit declines 23.69% in Q4

To commemorate the 40th anniversary of Brigade, the Board has recommended a bonus issue of 1:3.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 16:18 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 16:18 IST
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