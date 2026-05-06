<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based property developer Brigade Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday reported 23.69 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 190 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company's net profit stood at Rs 249 crore. Its revenue for the quarter was flat at Rs 1,523 crore as against Rs 1,532 crore in the year ago period.</p><p>Commenting on the performance, Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises Ltd said, "We recorded our strongest quarter of FY26, with pre-sales of Rs 2,521 crore, a 44 per cent sequential increase, driven by strong new launch absorption and disciplined pricing. Average realisations improved 9 per cent year-on-year."</p>.Bengaluru: Bowring hospital wall collapse throws vendors out of business .<p>To commemorate the 40th anniversary of Brigade, the Board has recommended a bonus issue of 1:3. The Board has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share (20 per cent) of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2025-26.</p><p>During the fourth quarter, the company launched about 4 million sq ft across seven projects.</p>