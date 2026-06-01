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Bengaluru-based Simple Energy raises Rs 250 crore

The debt partners include HDFC Bank and Capitar Ventures, with other NBFCs bringing in Rs 123 crore.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 13:54 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 13:54 IST
Business NewsBengaluruKarnataka

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