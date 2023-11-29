Bengaluru gets AMD’s largest global design centre, will house 3,000 engineers

US-based semiconductor design major AMD, on Tuesday, inaugurated a 500,000 square feet design centre here in Bengaluru, which is touted to be its largest in the world.

The facility, which also includes a 60,000 sq ft research and development (R&D) labs, will host 3,000 engineers focused on the design and development of semiconductor technology including 3D stacking, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML).