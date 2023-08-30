BharatPe Chief Business Officer Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl steps down

Bahl joined the company in 2020 as head of operations and was elevated to Chief Operating Officer, before assuming his present role of CBO for Merchant Lending.

"We would like to confirm that Mr. Bahl is moving on from BharatPe to pursue his entrepreneurial passions. He has been an integral part of the organisation and contributed to the growth of the company. We thank him for his contribution to BharatPe’s journey and wish him all the best for future endeavours," a company spokesperson said.