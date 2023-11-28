BharatPe turns EBITDA positive; clocks October 2023 as the first profitable month

Speaking on the milestone, Nalin Negi, CFO and interim CEO, BharatPe, said, "BharatPe was started with the vision of empowering millions of offline merchants and MSMEs across the country, with best-in-class fintech products. This milestone reflects the trust bestowed upon us by our vast network of over 1.3 crores merchant partners."

October, he said, was a great month for Bharatpe. "We achieved significant growth with loans facilitated on our platform. Also, our digital payments verticals grew considerably, boasting a monthly transaction count exceeding 37 crores."

"We will continue to cater to the needs of our merchant partners as well as customers and our strategic focus will be to ensure sustained profitability across our business lines. In the coming months, we'll focus on scaling our lending, POS, and soundbox businesses. We will also focus on launching new products tailored for our merchant partners while concentrating on the development of our consumer and NBFC businesses," he said.