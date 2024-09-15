Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal writes to other telcos urging them to share data on spam calls: Report

Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal has written to the heads of rival companies -- Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and Tata Teleservices -- in a bid to join forces to combat spam commercial calls, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The report states that Vittal suggested sharing details of corporate connections used for commercial calling, in order to monitor and prevent the misuse of such connections. The telecom department (DoT) and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) have urged the companies to collaborate to find a solution for this problem.

In a letter accessed by ET, Vittal suggested that the companies share the monthly data in a set template to monitor and prevent the misuse of these connections. “We are ready to take the first step and share the data (entity name and active numbers only) in the same template on a monthly basis and we would appreciate your support,” Vittal said in the letter.

The report said that the industry has historically been wary of sharing details as it could financially impact the businesses, but spam and phishing has reached such alarming proportions that the industry is struggling to find ways to curb the nuisance.

Around 1.5-1.7 billion commercial messages are sent every day In India, taking the total to about 55 billion every month, the report quoted industry data.