Bharti Airtel pays Rs 8,465 crore to partly clear 2016 spectrum dues

Airtel, which did not disclose how much of the 2016 dues are pending after the payment, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

It has fully prepaid its 2012 and 2015 spectrum fees during the first quarter of the current financial year.

Airtel's latest payment comes weeks after India's top court rejected a request by telecom firms to recalculate the dues they owed the government.

As per an ICRA estimate, Airtel and its struggling rival Vodafone Idea owe roughly $12 billion in past dues, including spectrum charges and licensing fees to the government.

Monday's payment to the government's telecom department had an interest rate of 9.3%, Airtel said.