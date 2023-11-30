Bharti Telecom invites bids for its biggest bond issue on Dec 1

Mumbai: Bharti Telecom, the holding company of Bharti Airtel has invited bids for its biggest-ever issuance of bonds on Friday, three bankers said on Thursday.
The company plans to raise an aggregate of 80 billion rupees ($959.89 million) through sale of bonds maturing in two years, three years and five years, the bankers said.
Bharti Telecom seeks to raise 30 billion rupees each through the two-year and three-year papers, and 20 billion rupees through five-year notes.
Of the total quantum of 80 billion rupees, 24 billion rupees would be subscribed by anchor investors that include large mutual funds and insurance companies, including 12 billion rupees by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, the bankers said.
The money shall be utilised for making investments and/or refinancing or servicing of debt and/or for payment of expenses in relation to the issue, according to the termsheet.
This is the first bond issuance by the company in nearly a year. In the last financial year, the company had raised an aggregate of 133.50 billion rupees through multiple debt issuances, and had last tapped the market in December 2022, when it had raised 18.50 billion rupees through multiple-tenor bonds.