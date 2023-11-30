Bharti Telecom invites bids for its biggest bond issue on Dec 1

Mumbai: Bharti Telecom, the holding company of Bharti Airtel has invited bids for its biggest-ever issuance of bonds on Friday, three bankers said on Thursday.

The company plans to raise an aggregate of 80 billion rupees ($959.89 million) through sale of bonds maturing in two years, three years and five years, the bankers said.

Bharti Telecom seeks to raise 30 billion rupees each through the two-year and three-year papers, and 20 billion rupees through five-year notes.