JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

BHEL reports Rs 149 crore net loss in Q3

It had posted a net profit of Rs 42.28 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2022-23 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.
Last Updated 13 February 2024, 10:17 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: State-owned BHEL on Tuesday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 148.77 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023, impacted by higher expenses.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 42.28 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2022-23 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 5,599.63 crore from Rs 5,353.94 crore a year ago.

Its expenses increased to Rs 5,816.87 crore from Rs 5,320.84 crore in the third quarter of the last fiscal.

BHEL is one of the largest engineering and manufacturing companies, engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing a wide range of products and services.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 February 2024, 10:17 IST)
Business NewsBHEL

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT