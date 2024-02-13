BHEL reports Rs 149 crore net loss in Q3

New Delhi: State-owned BHEL on Tuesday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 148.77 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023, impacted by higher expenses.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 42.28 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2022-23 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 5,599.63 crore from Rs 5,353.94 crore a year ago.

Its expenses increased to Rs 5,816.87 crore from Rs 5,320.84 crore in the third quarter of the last fiscal.

BHEL is one of the largest engineering and manufacturing companies, engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing a wide range of products and services.