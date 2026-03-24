Big corporate move incoming? Board set to take key call on share redemption

<p>A crucial boardroom decision is on the horizon as a leading jewellery player gears up to evaluate a significant financial move. The company has scheduled a board meeting on March 27, 2026, where directors will deliberate on the proposed redemption of 50,00,000 2.5% non-convertible redeemable preference shares.</p><p>The development comes as Motisons Jewellers Limited prepares to review the proposal, subject to necessary approvals and regulatory considerations. Such a move could impact the company’s capital structure and signals a strategic step toward financial optimization.</p><p>Market watchers will be closely tracking the outcome of this meeting, as preference share redemptions often indicate confidence in cash flows and balance sheet strength. Further announcements following the board’s decision are expected to provide clarity on timelines and execution.</p>