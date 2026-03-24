Big merger gets final green light? What this means for the company’s future

<p>In a significant corporate development, a long-pending merger has officially come into effect after receiving final regulatory approval, marking a key milestone in the company’s restructuring strategy.</p><p>Godawari Power and Ispat Limited announced that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Cuttack Bench, has sanctioned the scheme of amalgamation involving its wholly-owned subsidiary. The company received the certified order dated March 12, 2026, and subsequently filed it with the Registrar of Companies on March 23, 2026, making the merger effective from the same date.</p><p>The amalgamation, carried out under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013, results in the complete integration of Godawari Energy Limited into the parent entity. While the effective date is March 23, 2026, the appointed date for the merger has been set as April 1, 2025, ensuring accounting and operational alignment from the previous financial year.</p><p>This consolidation is expected to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and strengthen the company’s overall financial and strategic position going forward.</p>