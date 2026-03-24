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Big merger gets final green light? What this means for the company’s future

This consolidation is expected to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and strengthen the company’s overall financial and strategic position going forward.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 03:56 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 03:56 IST

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