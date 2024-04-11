Big tech likely to post tepid numbers in another quarter of subdued growth

Bengaluru: As muted demand conditions persist, the top-5 Indian IT services companies are expected to post a weak sequential growth of anywhere between (-)1 per cent to 2.3 per cent for the January-March quarter, according to sectoral experts who spoke to DH.

Traditionally, the IT industry in the fourth quarter of a financial year neither beats the excitement of the first two quarters, nor mirrors the weak trends typical of the third quarter, Dipeshkumar Mehta, who is a senior research analyst at Emkay Global Financial Services, said.

The fourth quarter earnings season for the IT sector will be kicked off by bellwether Tata Consultancy Services, which is set to report its financial results on Friday. Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys and Wipro will follow suit the week after, on April 18 and 19, respectively.