Billionaire Birla said to mull seeking $1.2 billion in Novelis IPO

Billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla’s Hindalco Industries Ltd. is considering seeking about $1.2 billion in a planned initial public offering of US aluminum products maker Novelis Inc., people familiar with the matter said, in what could be one of the year’s biggest share sales.

Hindalco may target a valuation of about $18 billion for Atlanta-based Novelis, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

The group could seek to list Novelis on the New York Stock Exchange by September, pending approvals from the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the people said. Novelis is the world’s biggest maker of flat-rolled aluminum products, used in an array of goods, from cars to soda cans.